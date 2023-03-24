Emmanuel Macron believes that it was “not serious” to maintain King Charles III’s visit to France

In Brussels this Friday, the Head of State was questioned by a British journalist on the postponement of the visit of King Charles III to France, announced at the end of the morning.

Emmanuel Macron considered that it was “not serious” to maintain the visit of King Charles III to France in the context of demonstrations linked to the adoption by 49.3 of the pension reform. The British sovereign was due to arrive in France on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit, but the Elysee Palace finally announced its postponement this Friday morning.

During a press conference in Brussels this Friday, the head of state was questioned by a British journalist from the newspaper The Daily Mail asking him if it didn’t amount to “total humiliation”. To which Emmanuel Macron replied: “thank you for your question which allows me to clarify things and basically to provide a common sense answer”.

“Common sense and friendship lead us to propose a postponement”

“From the moment when yesterday (Thursday) evening, the inter-union announced a new day of mobilization on Tuesday and that the king’s visit was scheduled for Monday to Wednesday, I think that we would not be serious and we would miss a certain common sense to propose to his majesty the king and the queen consort to come and make a state visit in the midst of the demonstrations”, justified the head of state.

“So as we have a lot of friendship, respect and esteem for them and for the British people, I took the initiative this morning to call him and tell him what the situation was. where this decision was taken, common sense and friendship lead us to propose a postponement”.

During this speech, Emmanuel Macron judged that it would have been “detestable for the British people as for ourselves” to “try to maintain as if nothing had happened with incidents at the key”.

“We have proposed that at the beginning of the summer we can together set up a new state visit which corresponds to the way of receiving the new king and queen consort well and to do so in conditions which will allow him to take advantage of France, Paris as Bordeaux”, he continued to the press.