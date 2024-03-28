Emotionally charged reunion of Marieta and Lex in LIDLT: I will not forget you

Yesterday the last program was broadcast The island of temptations, after Telecinco left the last reunion pending broadcast to ensure a good audience one more week for the program presented by Sandra Barneda. Thus, the public could see what the reunion of the missing couple: Marieta and lex.

Eight months after recording the programthe former couples met each other on the last date they were committed to with the network to reflect on what their time on the island had been like and what the current relationship they had was like.

Marieta spoke openly about what happened during her time on the reality show and acknowledged the guilt she had in the breakup and even confessed that she had done it wrong. I screwed up by cheating on her. I saw two humans who loved each other very much, but who didn’t love each other well. I see us looking at each other and I remember how nice I was with him.

I feel very bad, I’m not a bad person and I know I was wrong. “I hurt a person by being unfaithful,” the participant of the Fuencarral network’s program also said through tears.

Lex’s response

Lex was waiting outside the set listening to everything Marieta said, and that was when she made a surprise revelation to the audience: I just don’t believe it, honestly. It’s not the first time she’s cheated on me.

But he had good words for her, who he said was pretty. I don’t hold a grudge against you, it happened like that, I had it bad, you not so much, but I don’t regret having been with you, having done what I did, but it had to be like that..

I didn’t want to hurt you, I regret having done it to you, I’m sorry. I don’t regret having been with you either, you are going to be a person that I will never forget because what I have experienced with you I am not going to experience with another person.. I think you still have many loves to know that will give you many good things.

