Explosion and terror in a public school in the City

Desperation and bullfights in a Buenos Aires public school after an explosion of a light box was recorded inside the establishment.

In the video you can clearly see how the children are taken out of the building while a column of smoke rises from inside the establishment.

The event occurred this Thursday morning and about 10 SAME ambulances arrived at the scene in addition to firefighters. Apparently an Edesur electrical box would have suffered an overload and that would have generated the explosion.

Although the students and teaching staff are out of danger and no injuries were reported, they suffered a moment of terror when they heard the detonation.

This fact adds to the various problems that have been occurring in public schools in Buenos Aires and in full demand for the poor conditions in which public buildings are found.