First significant snowfall in the city in almost two years

According to weather forecasts, between two and three inches of snow are falling, although at least two inches have already accumulated in Sunset Park.

The main recommendation is to move very carefully.

The New York Department of Emergency Management has issued a travel alert due to snow and possible freezing precipitation.

The National Weather Service has issued a citywide winter weather advisory that began last night through Tuesday night.

For its part, the cleanup department has more than 2,000 trucks converted into snow plows, as well as 800 vehicles that spread 700 million pounds of salt to prevent slippery roads.

Alternative parking is suspended and the department of education says that Nevada day has not been declared so students will go to their schools normally.

Some residents of the Sunset Park area tell us how they receive this first snowfall:

“It’s not so cold this winter actually… but hey, at least enjoy it a little. Hopefully it won’t be too much and these little jobs so I can go out to work. For us, the work was a little complicated, but it was already necessary.

Remember that New York City has not seen snow accumulation of this magnitude since February 13, 2022.

