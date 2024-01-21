Former musical director of the Moncada group stays in the United States

Juan Carlos Rivero, who for more than two decades was musical director, keyboardist, composer and arranger of the well-known group Moncada, decided to settle in Miami.

Rivero, 55, already visited the United States in 2015, but now aspires to continue his career in Miami, where he has received the support of several colleagues to accompany him in his projects, a person close to him reported to the independent portal. CubaNet.

The prestigious musician joined the Moncada group in 1995, which emerged in the 70s within the Nueva Trova Movement and was well known for its support of the Cuban government. Its director, Jorge Gómez, is the nephew of Raúl Gómez García, the poet of the Centennial Generation who died in the assault on the Moncada Barracks on July 26, 1953.

This loyalty of the group to the regime was rewarded with numerous tours to countries in America, Europe and Asia, and to top-level sporting events, such as the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the Pan American Games in Winnipeg 99 and Santo Domingo 2003.

Before joining Moncada in 1995, Juan Carlos spent two years in the Cuban rock group Monte de Espuma and was also the keyboardist and musical director of the singer-songwriter Amaury Pérez Vidal, for three years.

Author of about 150 songs, he has scored and orchestrated documentaries, series and films and also hosted musical programs for television.

According to the report of CubaNetin recent times he has dedicated himself to various solo projects, among which one stands out with the young singer, violinist and keyboardist Alaina, with whom he undertook his work independently.

In 2019, in an interview for CyberCubadeclared that the Reggaeton as a genre does no harm, and it is the mass media that insists on prioritizing it above the rest.

“Today’s youth is unaware of Benny, Pérez Prado, Enrique Jorrín. It’s unheard of! I asked a 20-year-old person recently, talking about love songs, and I quoted him I will love you, of Silvio Rodríguez, and he asked me: ‘and who is that?’ Surely if I talk to him about Bad Bunny he knows,” he lamented then.