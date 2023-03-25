French Ligue 1: Boudaoui favorite for an individual award with OGC Nice

Algerian international Hichem Boudaoui is on the list of nominees for a symbolic prize in Nice. Indeed, the Fennec, which continues to shine this season with OGC Nice, could be on the way to concretizing its efforts.

Centerpiece of 11 Nice, the child of Béchar has given himself a central place in the plans of the Aiglons de Nice. Indisputable holder despite the change of coach, Boudaoui has become the benchmark midfielder for the southern French team.

Not far from the symbolic title of the best player of the month for February in Nice last month, Hichem Boudaoui is once again among the nominees for the individual award for the best player of the month for March in Nice. This season, Boudaoui has 20 starts out of the 24 matches the Gym has played in all competitions.

A record figure for the player from the formation of Paradou. Given his role in the field, Boudaoui remains on a single assist this season, but continues to be talked about in France with his commendable performances.

🦅 It’s up to you to vote 👇 — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) March 24, 2023

Hichem Boudaoui, the Nice adventure continues

Abused at the start of the season, the people of Nice have found their way back to victory with the appointment of coach Didier Digard.

Under the aegis of coach Digard, Nice is on an unbeaten streak of 11 matches in Lige 1. A streak that has allowed the teammates of the Algerian international, Youcef Atal, to go up to 7th place in the French championship standings .

OGC Nice continue their unbeaten streak under Didier Digard 🔥 ✅ vs Montpellier

➖ vs Reims

✅ vs Lille

✅ vs Lens

✅ vs Marseille

✅ vs Ajaccio

➖ vs Reims

✅ vs Monaco

➖ vs Auxerre pic.twitter.com/UfMUsQ7WfD — PFC (@PassionFootClub) March 3, 2023

On the continental level, OGC Nice is doing better and better after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League and will face the Swiss team FC Basel.

Nice hadn’t reached the quarter-finals of a European Cup for 63 YEARS 😳❤️🖤 Didier Digard’s work is phenomenal 🚧 pic.twitter.com/9TI6c94Eft — Footballogue (@Footballogue) March 16, 2023

With the emergence of many young talents in the workforce of the Aiglons, like the Algerian, Badredine Bouanani, the Nice club can hope for qualification for European competitions next season, or even fight to reach a round advanced in the C4 this season.