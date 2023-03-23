Full closure in the Kulmbach district: B289 between Kauerndorf and Untersteinach closed for almost two weeks

B289 in the district of Kulmbach occasionally during the Easter holidays fully locked

In Upper Franconia it says Federal road B289 one full closure in the approaching Easter holidays. For the Kauerndorf bypass, a bypass is currently being built between Kauerndorf and Untersteinach erected explains that State Building Authority Bayreuth in a press release on Wednesday (March 22, 2023). This should allow the subsequent work in this area to be carried out as far as possible while maintaining public transport.

District of Kulmbach: B289 will be completely closed for 12 days – extensive detour set up

To create the transition to this bypass from Monday (April 3, 2023) to Friday (April 15, 2023) one Full road closure between Kauerndorf and Untersteinach, the authority announced. Meanwhile, the federal road coming from Kulmbach is passable up to the junction to Fölschnitz/Ködnitz/Trebgast. From the direction of Himmelkron, access to the “Untersteinach West” junction is possible, reports the building authority.





One detour takes place accordingly spacious from Kulmbach Mitte on the B85 and the district road KU9 to Grafendobrach on to the B303 in the direction of Stadtsteinach to Untersteinach and in the opposite direction. According to the local authorities, the detour route will be signposted accordingly.

“For the occurring, unavoidable traffic restrictions the Bayreuth State Building Authority asks for your understanding,” the press release said.

