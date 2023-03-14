Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Which has better battery life?

A few months after their respective releases, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max were compared in a battery life test. So which one lasts the longest after a recharge? The verdict here with the video at the bottom of the article.

S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the best battery life? © PhoneBuff

The YouTube channel PhoneBuff is back with another showdown between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that we tested here. This time, both phones suffered and autonomy testafter a drop resistance test and a speed test.

So, which one is the best in autonomy? According to the test, Apple was able to retain its title of undisputed champion in battery life, but Samsung’s high-end smartphone fared much better than any previous Android phone.

Galaxy S23 Ultra lasts 27 hours and 6 minutes on a single charge

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a battery of 5000 mAh and the iPhone 14 Pro Max a less substantial battery of 4323 mAh. The iPhone, on the other hand, emerged victorious in the battery life test, potentially thanks to the advantage of custom-designed hardware and software and extremely limited multitasking.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra lasted 27 hours and 6 minutes before going out, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max dropped the case after 27 hours and 44 minutes, or 38 minutes longer. This test remains to be put into perspective since on average, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra dominates the competition by operating nearly 2 days and 19 hours on a single charge.

It should also be noted that the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a larger screen, 6.8 inches. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s screen also has a higher resolution, at 1440 x 3088, compared to the 1290 x 2796 of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Besides the software aspect, the technical details also make the difference.

Regarding the drop test of PhoneBuff, the Galaxy S23 Ultra did a little better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both devices were still functional even after four rounds of drops. When it comes to the speed test, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max were nearly neck and neck.