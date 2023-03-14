Galaxy S23: users report jerky scrolling in some apps

Several Galaxy S23 users are complaining about choppy scrolling issue in some apps. Animations aren’t smooth and third-party apps like Reddit and Twitter have micro-lags with Samsung’s flagship.

After the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its S Pen problems, users are reporting a new problem with the Samsung flagship. They meet jerky scrolling in some third-party apps like Reddit, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube. Animations are not smooth in these applications. Nevertheless, they have no problems on the home screen or in the settings, for example.

Galaxy S23 Ultra © Onur Binay / Unsplash

According to user reports, the problem was not present when they received their Galaxy S23, which we tested. Micro-lags and jerky scrolling would have appeared with the february 2023 patchthe very first update to the Galaxy S23.

Galaxy S23 jerky scrolling only happens in third-party apps

On Reddit, a user captured video of his screen as he scrolls through the Reddit app with his S23 Ultra. We can see that the animations are not perfectly fluid and that scrolling is slightly jerky with micro-lags.

Of course, it must also be taken into account that the Reddit app has never been known for its fluidity. Capturing the screen of your smartphone can also create micro-lags. Nevertheless, other users have claimed that they are facing a similar problem. One of them said that: I’ve been saying this for two weeks. Tons of micro-stutters and lag when using third-party apps. If I scroll through settings or the home screen, it’s much better. Completely fluid. But whenever I’m on Reddit, Twitter, IG… There’s always this small but constant stuttering issue. ».

This is not the first time that users of Samsung flagships have encountered this type of problem. For example, the Galaxy S21 also had UI latency that was fixed by Samsung. When it comes to the Galaxy S23, the problem is definitely of software origin.

Users have suggested solutions like restart phone, clear cache, disable RAM Plus or lower the refresh rate to 60 Hz. If the problem spreads, Samsung will probably soon deploy a fix.

Source : Sammobile