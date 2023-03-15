“Go to work, you fucking bums”, the outburst of the governor of La Rioja to struggling teachers

An unfortunate event was carried out by the governor of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, who treated the teachers who approached him with megaphones to protest as “shit bums”.

Teachers maintain a strong claim for the recomposition of salaries and classes have not yet started in the Province. In this context, the president’s outburst occurred.

Through his Twitter account, he apologized for “the outburst committed” and added that “my intention will always be to improve the quality of life of all La Riojans, through dialogue and consensus.”

And, in turn, in another post he added that “what happened is not part of my daily commitment to the teachers, nor to the people of La Rioja.”

“Governor welcome the teachers. We want democracy with living wages. We are tired of earning misery”, a woman can be heard complaining in the video.

After which the president replies: “Go to work, you fucking bums.”

“How do you offend me like that? Why are you offending me like this?” reacted the teacher who was in the demonstration.

The La Rioja president left the place while the demands for a salary increase resounded in the place through a megaphone.