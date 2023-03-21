Google Maps deploys Immersive View, this feature revolutionizes GPS

Immersive View is starting to roll out to Google Maps users. A feature that promises to revolutionize GPS with many welcome additions. Here’s what to remember about this new tool offered by the Mountain View firm!

© Unsplash/Antonio Grosz

After a year of waiting and an announcement at the I/O 2022 conference, Google’s Immersive View feature is taking its first steps. The promise to expand the GPS application acclaimed by users by adding more depth. But what does Immersive View actually offer? We take stock.

To read > Google Maps will offer you routes adapted to electric cars

Google Maps gains functionality with Immersive View

Unveiled a year ago, the Immersive View feature of Google Maps is rolling out on a large scale, gradually arriving on user devices. The principle is very simple, this “ whole new way to explore » with the app displays aerial views of different locations with points of interest, contextualization or weather information.

Immersive View therefore offers views of cities, suggestions of places to discover, images of the interior of certain buildings and, icing on the cake, the ability to switch between day and night. As shown in the images above, there is a slider to adjust the time. Color overlays also indicate periods of activity and calm.

Read > Google Maps: integrated HD maps but what for?

When will Google Maps Immersive View be available?

© Unsplash/CardMapr.nl

Immersive View is being rolled out, several Google Maps users are already taking advantage of its features. At the moment, the lucky ones are talking about the possibility of viewing London or Berlin. The Mountain View firm has announced that this new feature of Google Maps will first be available for cities like Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. Big cities, basically.

Be careful though, Immersive View looks very data intensive. In just 30 minutes of use, one of the users who has access to the Google Maps feature talks about 2 GB consumed. For those who have a small package, it is better to monitor their consumption or use Immersive View from a Wi-Fi network.