Government relaunches More Doctors program

The government relaunches, this Monday (20), the Mais Médicos program for Brazil. The ceremony will take place at 11 am at the Planalto Palace, with the presence of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Health Minister Nísia Trindade.

According to the government, the initiative will expand access to medical care in the country, especially in regions of extreme poverty and lack of care.

Last Saturday (18), the chief minister of the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, wrote on Twitter that in addition to increasing the number of health professionals, the program will improve the Unified Health System (SUS), with investments in construction and renovation of basic units.

In the same publication, Pimenta recalled that the program, created by then President Dilma Rousseff, “became responsible for 100% of primary care in 1,039 municipalities, hired more than 18,000 professionals and benefited 63 million Brazilians. “The dismantling of the program in recent years shows the neglect suffered by the SUS”, he added. In the new format, the expectation is that incentives for professionals to remain in the municipalities will be announced.

