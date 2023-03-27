“Greetings to my dear brother Indio”, Skay’s message in the middle of a show

The man who was in charge of the guitars in Patricio Rey y Sus Redonditos de Ricota dedicated a few words to his bandmate for more than 25 years.

Skay Beilinson’s message was heard while she was singing the classic “Todo un Palo” at the Centenario Stadium in Quilmes on Saturday night.

Between choruses and chords, Skay suddenly launched: “Greetings to my dear brother Indio.”

A person recorded the moment, uploaded it to Twitter a few hours ago and it immediately went viral.

Among the ricoteros, the desire for Los Redondos to get together again was reborn, since 22 years ago Skay and Indio took solo paths and since then their fans have claimed: “I only ask that they get back together.”