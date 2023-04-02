Guelma: a fifty-something killed by his relative with a sharp object

The wilaya of Guelma was shaken by a murder case which took place this Sunday morning. According to an Arabic-language media in its new issue today, a 58-year-old man was murdered by his relative.

According to information released by the same media source, the victim who responds to the initials BR was stabbed several times with a sharp object. This caused his immediate death at the scene of the incident.

In the same vein, it should be noted that the reasons for the murder are not yet known, but an investigation has already been opened to determine the exact circumstances which led the perpetrator of the crime to commit this appalling act.

Chlef: hit by a car, a twenty-something dies

A tragic accident took place this evening in the Oued Sali region, wilaya of Chlef which caused the death of a twenty-something. Indeed, the victim who was in the process of distributing meals to fasters was unfortunately hit by a tourist car. And this, at the level of the East-West highway, more precisely in the region of Oued Sali located in the wilaya of Chlef. It should be noted that the victim worked for the Algerian Red Crescent.