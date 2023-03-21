Gustavo Britos scores a double in Huila’s 2-1 victory against Once Caldas

On date 9 of Colombia – Liga Betplay I 2023, Huila added three points to his locker after winning 2-1 against Tricolor on Monday. The goals of the game for the locals were scored by Gustavo Britos (26′ 1T and 11′ 2T). While the visitor’s goal was scored by Dayro Moreno (14′ 1T).

The best player of the match was Gustavo Britos. The Huila attacker scored 2 goals, shot at the opposite goal 3 times and made 4 correct passes.

Dayro Moreno also stood out at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium. The Once Caldas attacker scored 1 goal, shot at the opposite goal 3 times and made 18 correct passes.

The game was notable for a lot of friction and constant fouls that cut the game short. There were a large number of cautions: Fáiner Torijano, Blas Díaz, Jaider Riquett, Leonardo Pico, Santiago Jiménez, Ronaldo Tavera and Jonathan Herrera. Jaider Riquett was sent off after receiving his second yellow, in the 49th minute of the second half.

The Huila coach, Néstor Craviotto, proposed a 4-3-3 formation with Jhon Figueroa in goal; Jhon Lerma, Leonardo Escorcia, Jaime Giraldo and Andrés Rivera on the defensive line; Sebastián Hernández, Yosimarc Torres and Blas Díaz in the middle; and Faber Gil Mosquera, Gustavo Britos and Marcus Vinicius in attack.

For its part, Pedro Sarmiento’s team took to the field with a 4-5-1 scheme with Gerardo Ortiz under the three sticks; Santiago Jiménez, Fáiner Torijano, Andrés Correa and Jaider Riquett in defense; Luis Pérez, Guillermo Celis, Luis Miranda, Sherman Cárdenas and David Lemos in midfield; and Dayro Moreno up front.

Jhon Ospina Londoño was the referee who directed the match at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium.

Huila’s next match in the championship will be as a visitor against Tolima, while Tricolor will receive Pereira.

With this result, the host of the match reaches 10 points and is located in thirteenth place. For its part, the visiting team remains at 8 units and is in sixteenth place in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory