Half of female scientists experience sexual harassment, survey finds

One out of two female scientists in the world has been the victim of sexual harassment in the workplace during their career, reveals an international Ipsos survey for the L’Oréal Foundation published on Thursday March 16.

According to this consultation of approximately 5,000 researchers in 117 countries, including France, 49% of women scientists say they have been “personally confronted with at least one situation of sexual harassment during their career”. Nearly half of them after the emergence of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

For 65% of them, these situations have had a negative impact on their careers, on five continents.

Yet only one in five victims reported it within their institution, details this survey conducted in the fields of science (excluding social sciences), technology, engineering and mathematics, within 50 public institutions. and private.

Insufficient actions

Several situations are described: 25% report people contacting them “inappropriately and repeatedly”with nicknames (” doll “, ” Babe “, “minette”, « nana »…) or insults; 24% report “intrusive and repeated questions” on their private or sexual life which “make uncomfortable”.

A majority of the facts occurred at the start of the career. Consequence: a negative impact on scientific careers, 52% of victims claiming to have “avoided certain members of staff”25% felt “at risk in their workplace”.

64% of the scientists surveyed (women and men) regret the lack of action to combat sexual harassment at work.

“This survey confirms that science has not revolutionized enough since the #MeToo movement”commented to AFP Alexandra Palt, CEO of the L’Oréal Foundation.

“They need to feel safe”

The Foundation, which works with Unesco to support the careers of women scientists around the world, calls on institutions to “taking responsibility and changing behavior”. She advocates a “zero tolerance policy” and one “budget commitment”.

“We need an effective and transparent internal reporting system”said Alexandra Palt.

Only 33% of science researchers are women in the world and less than 4% receive Nobel Prizes, recalls the Foundation. “If we want to fully exploit the potential of women in research, they must feel safe”pleaded Alexandra Palt.

The study was conducted by the Ipsos institute using the consultation method, from July 26 to September 16, 2022.