Handicap: parasurfing as a hymn to life

Parasurfing allows disabled people to surf the waves. Mathieu Goujon is aiming for the worlds, which must take place at the end of the year.

This surfer is not like the others, on the beach of Trestraou, in Perros-Guirec, in the Côtes-d’Armor. “When I go surfing, I take off my everyday foot, so as not to damage it, I swap with an old foot”says Mathieu Goujon, parasurfer. The young man lost his lower left leg following a motorcycle accident in Mexico in 2010. “Being in the water for me is the moment when you no longer feel the weight of your body”, says Mathieu. The latter is targeting the parasurf worlds at the end of the year.

Parasurfing is set to make its debut at the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles

In front of his computer, he tackles another challenge: creating an association. He wants to collect material and give hope to people with disabilities. “The idea is to also meet people in rehabilitation centers, as a parasurfer and member of this association. If other people want to join me, that’s even better”. Parasurfing is due to enter the Paralympic Games Los Angeles, in 2028.