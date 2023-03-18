Hertha BSC wants to sign the next top talent after Christensen

Gustav Christensen (right) in the U19 international match against England.Bild: imago / Gonzales Photo

Bundesliga

The future of Hertha BSC should be young and wild. After around 375 million euros were gambled away in the course of the Windhorst commitment and the last financial year ended again with a minus of almost 80 million euros, on the one hand there is a lack of financial resources for further star transfers. On the other hand, one’s own youth is also quite promising.

In 2018, the Hertha juniors managed to win the German championship. Last year it was enough for the final, which was lost 2-1 against the BVB youth team. Unsurprisingly, Hertha’s young players are also invited to the German junior national teams.

Hertha jewel Lukas Ullrich is captain of the German U19 national team.Image: imago / Matthias Koch

It is all the more annoying that Hertha’s competition tends to poach the most promising talents: It was only at the beginning of March that 19-year-old left-back Lukas Ullrich decided to take the next step in his career with Borussia Mönchengladbach rather than with the old lady in Berlin.

Hertha even lost the captain of the German U19s in the summer for free. Due to such losses, Hertha has to continue to attract top talent from abroad, despite excellent youth work.

Danish top talent receives four-year contract

It was already announced during the week that Hertha had secured Gustav Christensen’s services. The 19-year-old left winger comes from the FC Midtjylland youth team for training compensation of around 250,000 euros.

Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz would like to see young players who are dangerous in front of goal. He’ll probably get that next year too.Image: imago / Matthias Koch

He recently scored 26 goals in 16 games in the Danish youth league. At Hertha he received a four-year contract, so he should also help the first team.

It is questionable to what extent Hertha has to get creative with the jersey design of the newcomer: With their goalkeeper, who is also Danish, the Berliners already have a Christensen in the squad.

Hertha in the race for the playmaker gem in “pole position”



As the next transfer target, Hertha probably has a midfield jewel from France in its sights: 17-year-old Abdoul Ouattara is currently still playing for Racing Straßburg, but would be free in the summer – in the event of a transfer, only a training allowance similar to that of Christensen would be due.

Like Christensen, the 17-year-old Ivorian is probably being watched by numerous other clubs, Hertha is said to be loud “Bild“but are in the “pole position”. According to this, Ouattara was already visiting Berlin with his parents and would even be willing to go to the 2nd division with Hertha.