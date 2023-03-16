Hygiene: the end of super promotions angers large retailers and customers

A bill aims to protect the remuneration of manufacturers in the hygiene sector against the mass distribution market, by putting an end to promotions on products. Rebates would be more limited and more supervised.

For two products purchased, the second to 80%. The French had grown accustomed to his super product promotionshygiene but these could be over soon. Since this Thursday, March 16, it’s been a cold shower in some supermarkets. “We are in an economic context which is complicated so the promotions which are falling, it is not normal“, laments a customer. These promotions may soon be limited to 34% as is already the case for food products.



The sling of mass distribution

The day after the launch of the anti-inflation basket, this bill went badly with large retailers. “This bill is truly shameful. In the middle of the anti-inflation quarter organized with the government and distributors, Parliament decides to increase the price of a whole series of products: diapers, shower gel, toilet paper. All this to increase the already very high margins of some major global manufacturers“, criticizes Jacques CreysselGeneral Delegate of the Federation of Commerce and Distribution. The text must still go to the final reading in the Senate on Tuesday March 21 and then in the National Assembly.