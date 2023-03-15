INFO FRANCEINFO. Demonstrations against pension reform: the street medic who attacked a firefighter on May 1, 2022 among those arrested in Paris

She had been sentenced in particular to a one-year ban on protesting, at the end of her trial in immediate appearance last June.

22 people were arrested in Paris on Wednesday March 15, on the sidelines of the demonstration against the pension reform, according to the police headquarters. Among them is the street medic who attacked a firefighter during the May 1, 2022 rally, franceinfo learned from a source familiar with the matter. Prohibited from demonstrating because of this incident, she was taken into custody on Wednesday.

On videos taken during the demonstration of May 1, 2022, we see her trying to snatch the fire hose from a firefighter, busy putting out a fire lit by demonstrators. After several unsuccessful attempts, she had struck him twice on the helmet before being subdued.

Prohibited from protest for a year

Judged in immediate appearance in Paris on June 1, 2022, the 30-year-old was sentenced in her absence to ten months in prison and a one-year ban on demonstrations. Despite this court decision, Hager A. was therefore spotted in full procession during the eighth demonstration against the pension reform in Paris, near the Place d’Italie.

Still according to the source close to the file consulted by franceinfo, she had already been seen among the demonstrators on March 7, near the place where an SOS doctors car was degraded. On May 4, 2022, this street medic, mother of two, said she was trained as a nurse’s aide, but worked in a company where she trains people in cleaning.