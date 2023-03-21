iOS 16.4 is ready: Apple provides the mandatory release candidate



Apple has released another preview version of iOS 16.4 as part of the beta testing program. The beta test is coming to an end, the update is a release candidate. The final release could take place early next week.





After Apple had already revealed the release date for the iOS and iPadOS 16.4 update with the targeted start date for the new Apple Classical app on March 28th, the release of a release candidate was only a matter of form – and now the time has come. With the update launched today in the developer channel, Apple has arrived on the home straight for the completion of iOS 16.4.

With the recent release of the new beta version for developers, only a few improvements and bug fixes have been delivered. So nothing stands in the way of the release to all users, unless another bug fix update has to be made. But even then it should be feasible to keep the release date on March 28th.

Beta is now available as an update

Apple had announced that the new Classical app would be available on March 28th. Otherwise, an announcement for the iOS updates is usual only for the release of the initial iOS and iPadOS versions, for example for iOS 16.

We have already reported several times about the improvements and innovations.

The new update is now available as an update. Registered users simply obtain the new version over-the-air, i.e. as an online update. Anyone who has not yet registered for the beta program can do so at any time and join the beta phase. However, one should keep in mind that, as with any beta version, unforeseen problems could arise. Apple therefore warns with every new round of beta testing that it is better not to use your productive iPhone, but a second device for the tests.

Summary Apple releases iOS 16.4 beta test version as a release candidate.

Release could take place early next week.

Apple warns of problems with beta versions.

New Classical app available from March 28th.

Update available via OTA.

