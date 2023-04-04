iQIYI, the Chinese Netflix arrived in Mexico

Netflix es the platform of streaming with more subscribers in 78 countries of the world followed by Channel More than leads in 17 countries and in third place is Shahid number in 16 countries.

Amazon Prime Videowhich with 200 million people is the platform with the second most subscribers in the world

Disney Plusthe third service of streaming with more people subscribed (almost 162 million), it barely leads in one country: India.

Offering viewers a wide selection of online content, including exciting dramas, comedies, action series, movies, and children’s and family shows. At the moment, iQIYI has more than 111.6 million paying subscribers around the worldand seeks to attract more subscribers in Mexico and elsewhere with its high-quality content offering.

With its relaunch in Spanish, iQIYI will offer a personalized experience for Mexican, Latin American and Hispanic audiences. Viewers can now access the iQIYI website and apps, as well as follow @iqiyispanish on Instagram to enjoy their content in Mexico.

With the release of iQIYI in Mexico, the company hopes to meet the needs of Mexican users and offer an unmatched entertainment experience. Danhao Geng, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, said: “We are excited to come to Mexico to offer our leading video streaming platform in the Latin American market. With our wide selection of content and the new update in Spanish, we hope to offer an unparalleled entertainment experience”.

iQIYI will also offer exclusive discounts for new subscribers with the VIP card, which will allow them to access the entire content offer with up to a 50% discount from April 4 to 8, with an annual fee of 779 pesos. The arrival of iQIYI in Mexico is a big step for the company in its global expansion, and they hope to attract more subscribers around the world with their offer of high-quality content.