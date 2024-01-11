Joe Carollo speaks out on confiscation order issued against him

MIAMI.- After hearing the decision of the federal court in South Florida to order the confiscation of their assets to satisfy a sentence that condemns them to pay 63.5 million dollars for allegedly violating the First Amendment, of two businessmen from Little Havana, Joe Carollo, Commissioner of Miami, released the following statement dated January 10, 2024.

If blood is what they want from me, I will gladly give them both my arms so they can choose the one they prefer and draw my blood.

But if what you prefer is a wall for me, let me know which wall in Miami you want to execute it on.

I have been held hostage for the last seven months, waiting for the court to rule on several petitions that by federal law we must file before we can appeal.

Once the Court gives an answer, we can appeal.

An appeal that the plaintiffs know very well that we are going to win due to all the irregularities that occurred during the trial with a jury from Broward County, not Miami.

As for my house, the plaintiffs know very well that this is my “homestead,” and they know very well that the law does not allow the confiscation of the primary residence, just as the law does not allow a person who is the head of the family – like me – can have part of their salary taken away. Six months ago we gave all the information so that there was no doubt that I am the head of the family.

What they had to take from me were some furniture, which was mine before my marriage, and my old clothes, not brand name and used, such as shirts, pants, socks and underpants.

I do not regret being an honest elected official, that this has happened to me for defending our residents from the abuse of these gentlemen. The best thing that God did was one day after another and I know that my God is going to protect me from all this.”

According to documents published on social networks, the South Florida court ordered a sheriff to recover two debts, one for 34.3 million and others for 29.2 million.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce