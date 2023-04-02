“Kitchen Impossible”: “Psycho terror! I want to boil it soft now”

With friends like that, you don’t need enemies anymore.

The season finale of “Kitchen Impossible” became the “Best Friends” edition on Sunday night. Tim Mälzer (52) had invited two of his best star chef buddies as opponents: Tim Raue (49, two Michelin stars) and Hans Neuner (46, two Michelin stars).

Each of them sent their two competitors far away to recreate a dish that was unfamiliar to them. However, the good friendship between the three was quickly forgotten when it came to earning the most points. While Tim Mälzer even tried “psycho terror” in the cooking duel with namesake Raue, the Austrian Neuner despaired of classic Bavarian home cooking.

This time they competed against each other in the best buddies cooking duel: Tim Raue, Hans Neuner and Tim Mälzer (from left) Photo: RTL / Endemol Shine / Giuseppina Goduto

Dumpling disaster at Hans Neuner

Tim Mälzer did not send his colleagues abroad this time: in Munich, Neuner and Raue were treated to a classic roast pork with dumplings and coleslaw. However, Hans Neuner quickly noticed that the Bavarian dumplings are prepared differently than the Austrian ones – and despaired during the preparation: “Why are you doing this shit? Never again!”

While Tim Raue found out the right balance between firm and floury potatoes, Neuner’s dumplings were not well received by the test eaters at the “Bachmeier Genussfreuden” restaurant. Comedian Monika Gruber (51) was one of the guests and complained about Neuner’s plate: “Every Bavarian can go back immediately!”

Tim Raue (left) and Hans Neuner buy ingredients Photo: RTL / Endemol Shine / Giuseppina Goduto

Actor Francis Fulton-Smith (56) was more forgiving: “The crust was excellent for both.”

Tim Raue was clearly ahead after this round: He beat Hans Neuner with 6.4 to 4.4 points.

Tim Mälzer relies on “psycho-terror”

Mälzer and Raue had a much longer journey to complete: They went on a boat in Norway and through icy winds to the exclusive underwater restaurant “Under”.

Mälzer was already looking forward to ruining his colleague’s mood: “I think I’m going to piss Raue off like crazy today.” Raue was also aware that the friendship seems to be quickly forgotten in this competition: “In the kitchen he is an asshole!”

Rough and maltsters in Norway Photo: RTL / Endemol Shine / Giuseppina Goduto

However, when the black box containing the dish to be cooked was served, Neuner, who had come up with the challenge, was the first to erupt in anger. It should be served with ‘Fiskepudding’, a traditional Norwegian dish made with mussels but also containing fish. Raue immediately cursed: “That you chose the shit, you bitch!”

Nevertheless, he saw himself at an advantage with this “fine dining” dish: “This is dedicated cuisine. It doesn’t correspond to Mälzer’s world, it corresponds to mine.”

But when “Under” chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard opened his fridge to show which ingredients should be used for the dish, Raue was at a loss: “We wouldn’t voluntarily overcook anything that we found at home.” Tense and cursing he tried his hand at his dish while Mälzer tried to throw him off and hypocritically asked, “Are you in a good mood?”

Then he teased his opponent: “You know what I find blatant? We do exactly the same thing, but mine tastes good.” Mälzer proudly revealed his concept: “Psycho-terror right now. I want to boil it soft now.”

Cheers: Tim Raue during the show Photo: RTL / Endemol Shine / Giuseppina Goduto

Actually did Tim Raue made one mistake after another, used milk instead of cream and used eggs for his farce. Mälzer meanwhile etched: “Any chimpanzee can cook great with mussels!” Mälzer received praise after praise from chef Ellitsgaard, who even wanted to adapt his own dish after trying Mälzer’s version: “It tasted wonderful. That’s when I thought: Maybe it’s time to change something about my dish.”

Meanwhile, Raue became more and more desperate and bitterly realized: “I screwed that up. Mälzer did it better than me in every small discipline.” Of course, this was also reflected in the points: Tim Mälzer won the round with 7.5 to 5.6.

Neuner wins in Greece

Despite the good performance in Norway, Tim Mälzer had to admit defeat in the duel with Hans Neuner. Tim Raue had sent the two to Crete, where they had to prepare “lamb with stamnaghati” on the organic farm of the “Peskesi” restaurant.

Bad news awaited them there – they had no electricity at all, only a fire-powered oven. Mälzer could hardly believe it and asked the Greek chef Panagiotis Manganas perplexed: “No mixer?”

Electricity? none. Bad news for TV chefs Photo: RTL / Endemol Shine / Giuseppina Goduto

In the end, his lamb knuckle with the “Moustalevria” dessert was not as well received by the guest eaters as Hans Neuner’s. The Austrian defeated Tim Mälzer in this round with 6.5 to 5.7 points.

Tim Mälzer was still able to win the overall victory at the end of the evening: He had scored a total of 13.2 points, Raue 12.0 points and Neuner 10.9 points.