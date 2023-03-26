Levi’s wants to use AI models because of diversity

Levi’s jeans and other company apparel Levi Strauss and Co. are to be demonstrated in the future by models generated using artificial intelligence. Computer-generated instead of real models are to be developed together with the start-up founded in Amsterdam in 2019 Lalaland.ai be created like it in a press release.

“Art and Science”

“AI can never replace human models for us, but we look forward to them potential skillswho gave us this for the customer experience provides,” says Amy Gershkoff Bolles, responsible for new technologies at Levi Strauss and Co. “We see fashion as well as technology as art and science and we are excited to work together with Lalaland.ai.”