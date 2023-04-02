Lindner: “It’s always the taxpayers who pay for the new heating plan”

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has warned against having too high expectations of government funding for the new heating plan for the traffic lights. In the end, it’s always the taxpayers who pay for it, says Lindner. However, the government is working on a subsidy program for the conversion to climate-friendly heating systems.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) does not want to align state funding for climate-friendly heating systems with income. “The staggering could be based on how old and dirty the heating is that is to be renewed,” Lindner told BILD am SONNTAG. “People who don’t have much money tend to have heaters that are older. In this respect, there is a social component associated with it.”

Lindner expects the price of heat pumps to fall

The minister warned against excessive expectations of state subsidies. “The options for state support are limited,” says Lindner. One should never forget that “in the end it is always the taxpayers who pay for it”. However, work is being done on a support program “that will be considerable “. Lindner also expects that “the prices for heat pumps will fall. This is ensured by the competition between providers in the market economy.”

At the same time, Lindner defended the government’s decisions, such as the waiver of an obligation to replace old heating systems. “Nobody should be fooled. Millions of pensioners live in their own house or apartment. They’ve been bent over backwards for this all their lives. To them, harsh obligations would seem like expropriation. It won’t come to that.” The government’s decisions are “good for the climate and for the family budget, because gas and oil will become more expensive in the long term”.