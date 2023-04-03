“Lion’s Cave” season start: Zoff over wallet from the 3D printer

The lions roar again.

Cast off for the 13th season of “ The lion’s den“! A lot has happened in the founding team: After Georg Kofler (65) and Nico Rosberg (37) left the investor team in quick succession, family entrepreneur Tillman Schulz (33) was there for the first time on Monday evening.

While he and Nils Glagau (47) worked hard to snatch the investment for the new “Lockcard” wallet from the long-established lions Carsten Maschmeyer (63) and Ralf Dümmel (56), they chatted about their fees.

Fee talk at Maschmeyer and Dümmel

This invention is intended to create order: Aaron Rau (21) and Jonas Weber (20) presented a new type of wallet that, with its slim design, can not only hold 15 cards, but also keys, cash and a tracking chip. With several 3D printers, the two former students are currently producing the self-proclaimed “thinnest wallet in the world” themselves.

Investor Carsten Maschmeyer holds Lockcard’s slim wallet in his hands Photo: RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

They hid their product under a serving bell – and thus made the lions speculate wildly. Maschmeyer sensed a delicious menu under the glosche – but Ralf Dümmel peeked straight in and discovered cash.

He jokingly remarked, “These are coins. 18 euros. My fee for the whole season! I didn’t even know I was getting it from VOX today.” Maschmeyer even found 35 euros under his bell and rang out: “Ralf, look, I’ve got more. I get a fee of 35 euros!”

Trouble about “Lockcard”

With the presentation of their “lock card”, the two founders of Maschmeyer then reaped a malicious remark: “Are you a bit behind the times? Today you pay with your smartphone, and you still want cards, bills, coins here. Isn’t that a bit yesterday?”

The price of 27.99 euros also bothered the investor: “For two such plates and a rubber band 27 euros?” However, the profit margin then also convinced Maschmeyer: the two had already sold 15,000 lock cards – at a purchase price of a mere 2 .40 each. Dümmel was already on fire: “That’s awesome.”

Nils Glagau and Ralf Dümmel – the latter was still convinced of the mini wallet when looking at the bare figures Photo: RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

He quickly consulted with Maschmeyer to make an offer to Aaron and Jonas, who wanted 200,000 euros for 15 percent of the company shares. But Glagau and Schulz had tasted blood too and wanted to convince the founders together. Glagau tried to draw a joker: “Both of us, we’re pretty close to your generation.”

An argument that Maschmeyer did not want to accept, he was outraged: “We have more experience! I have to put these discriminatory statements straight.” Now Glagau straddled and reprimanded his colleagues: “You can go ahead and see if you fit into this young target group.”

Tillman Schulz also got involved, who had a dig at Ralf Dümmel ready: “The argument will come up soon: ‘I’ll put you on hundreds, thousands of shelves.’ Can we do the same? But Nils and I stand for starting a cool brand that is sustainable.”

The new lion in the pack: family entrepreneur Tillman Schulz Photo: RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

They offered the two founders 200,000 euros, but asked for 30 percent of the company shares. The wallets of the two older lions were even looser, as Maschmeyer opened: “We would add a poster campaign of 250,000 to the 200,000.” They wanted to be satisfied with a 25 percent share, Dagmar Wöhrl (68) also played poker with and offered Aaron and Jonas 200,000 euros for 20 percent.

They consulted again together, but then decided unanimously for the expertise of Maschmeyer and Dümmel: “We need the network.”

Deals on Peking Duck and Aquarium Filters

The Hamburg Chinese restaurant “Mary Kwong”, which offers a Peking duck cooking box for the home, was also happy about a deal. Dagmar Wöhrl, Nils Glagau and Tillman Schulz gave them 300,000 euros for 30 percent of their company shares.

Mary-Ann and Dennis Kwong present the Peking Duck Cook Box Photo: RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

Dennis Vietze (44) got 150,000 euros from Ralf Dümmel for his new aquarium filter “Aquakallax”, who can look forward to a 25 percent stake in the company.

These founders got nothing

Jörg Kortmann (50), Florian Fey (45) and Max Müller (27) presented a clever idea: Their PlugVan is a module with lying areas, seating and kitchen elements that can be integrated into any van in no time at all.

The lions reacted enthusiastically at first, but then they all left quickly when they found out the price of the module: a PlugVan is said to cost 21,000 euros.

Robin Römer (26) and Sebastian Witt (27) also initially attracted interest with their development: “cityscaper” is an app for city planning that displays virtual project designs in three dimensions in public space.

Residents should be given the opportunity to give feedback. However, the municipalities would first have to decide in favor of “cityscaper” – the investors had their doubts about that. These founders also had to go home without a deal.