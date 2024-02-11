Maduro regime attacks media outlet for revealing diplomatic irregularities

CARACAS.- The regime of Nicolás Maduro attacked the Argentine media Clarín after it published information about an irregular action committed by a Venezuelan diplomat linked to the plane of the company Emtrasur Cargo, which was seized in June 2022 at an airport near Buenos Aires due to suspicions of terrorism.

The attack by the Chavistas was made through a statement that was published on the social network of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Argentina, José Jesús Jatar Díaz, committed an illegal act, in addition to linking it with terrorism and drug trafficking.

The above occurred after Jatar Díaz was temporarily detained when he took photographs without authorization of an official from the United States Embassy in Buenos Aires and the secretary of the federal court of Argentina, Federico Villena, who were inspecting the Emtrasur Cargo plane at the Ezeiza International Airport. Jatar Díaz was accompanied by an official from the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC), an Argentine organization.

After that episode, Jatar Díaz was declared persona non grata by the Argentine Foreign Ministry and had to leave the country in the next 48 hours.

Clarín reported the fact and reported that Jatar Díaz entered the Venezuelan foreign service through Ghazi Nasr al-Dine, a Venezuelan-Lebanese citizen, who is wanted by the FBI. In addition, Clarín said that Jatar Díaz is linked to Hezbollah and the Cartel of the Suns, an organization dedicated to drug trafficking, allegedly made up of senior military members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela, according to journalistic complaints.

According to information from the Argentine media, when Jatar Díaz was detained at the Ezeiza Airport he did not want to hand over his phone.

“Clarín once again lies and, faithful to its tradition of pseudo-mercenary journalism, launches these infamous accusations that seek to link the Bolivarian government with terrorism and drug trafficking, following the servile interests and lackeys of those who have systematically perpetrated attacks against our country with the objective to tarnish the image of Venezuela,” the Maduro regime argued in the statement.

Emtrasur Cargo’s Boeing 747-300 was held at the Ezeiza International Airportlocated on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, in June 2022 when it landed because it needed to refuel and no company wanted to supply it, because the plane is sanctioned by the US for alleged use for terrorist activities. The crew was made up of 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians. The latter were linked to Iran’s Al Quds Forces.

After being held in Argentina for several months, all the plane’s crew members left the country to their places of origin. However, there is an open case in the Argentine justice system against the five Iranians.

The plane was purchased by the Maduro regime from the Iranian company Maham Air.

In June 2022, the US asked Argentina to confiscate the aircraft. Since then, the plane remained at the Ezeiza Airport, where US officials performed permanent maintenance on it, Clarín said, adding that the plane is expected to be transferred to the US in the next few hours.

