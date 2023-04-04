Marvel revives in cinema with advance: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

Marvel It went from being a comics company to becoming an important benchmark in the film industry.

Within the cinematographic market, the stories have become references of great value before the consumer.

Like Marvel, DC He is another of those responsible for franchises starring superheroes or humans with supernatural powers.

Marvel is back in the film market and the famous comic book creator has become a benchmark for how important content consumption has become today, now with the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Given this content consumption today, interesting exercises have been patented, such as those that have to do with the popularity of certain superheroes that are considered the most recognized in the market.

sipder man y SuperMan they appear at the head of the list with 87 percent; Hulk appears in third place on the list with a popularity of 86 percent; Wonder Woman, 84 percent; Captain America, 83 percent.

Marvel back on the road

Marvel presented the new preview of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, which over 30 seconds shows us the story that will lead Gamora, Star-Lord, Rocket Racoon y Yondu.

The latest promotional strategy of Marvel added more than a million views on his channel YouTubethereby realizing how important the stories turned into franchises have become.

“We think you’re not ready, so we’ll give you some time. Tickets go on sale Monday for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn. Only in theaters on May 5,” he explained. Marvel Entertainment on your channel YouTube.

With the premiere of this film marks the return of Marvel to the scene of film franchises, which have become resources of tremendous value due to the impact they achieve before the consumer.

If we take into account that together with Marvelproducers like DC it has also activated important stories around widely known characters such as Supermanthe category of superheroes has been consolidated more and more, partly because of the influence that these stories have reached.

With a scope increasingly defined by these personalities, there are tasks that have become relevant in the way we understand film consumption, thus defining activities that have become central in consumption.

That being said, an interesting activity has been imposed in the market and it is the one that has to do with how important the interaction of brands with consumers has become and, most importantly, the innovation that arises from these stories.

