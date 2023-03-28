Mega outfit: Heidi Klum wears a blue flash

Show more about the video



With this dress, Heidi Klum causes a stir again. Not only does this outfit reveal a huge slit almost to the waist, the areas around their loved ones “Hans and Franz” are also daringly cut out. This is how the Klum in Los Angeles on the red carpet of a radio awards event once again attracts everyone’s attention! But Heidi wouldn’t be Klum if she didn’t accompany this event in her own personal way on her social media channels. Because she invests a lot of time and work for the glamor appearance. On her Insta profile, she shows herself without make-up and with her hair tousled, only to then – step by step – reveal how she is becoming more and more beautiful. And that’s definitely not only well received by the photographers on the red carpet. And Heidi as a professional proves that she not only cuts a good figure in this crazy blue flash, but can also walk perfectly.

Source: Reuters Heidi Klum/Instagram

03/28/2023 – 12:22 p.m

