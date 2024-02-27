Miami public school, among the best in the United States

MIAMI.- An educational institution of Miami was listed as one of the five best public high schools in the entire country, according to the recent 2024 national ranking published by U.S. News and World Report .

The School For Advanced Studies (SAS), one of the 139 schools that make up the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) system, ranked third among 17,680 schools nationwide and ranked number one in all of Florida, the area metropolitan Miami and Miami-Dade County.

The first place in the national ranking was taken by The Early College at Guilford, in Greensboro, North Carolina, followed by Signature School, in Evansville, Indiana in second place.

The public institution, located in South Florida at 11011 SW 104th, Miami, has five public educational campuses in the county located between the Miami-Dade College campuses, including Homestead, Kendall, North in Hialeah, West in Doral and Wolfson in Downtown Miami.

According to the report, the participation rate of the Miami public school is 100%. Total minority enrollment is 92% and 52% of students are economically disadvantaged.

To obtain the list, researchers analyzed 25,000 public high schools in the United States, within the 2023-2024 school year, taking into account six factors ranging from performance on state assessments, the breadth of the university curriculum, the graduation rate and how well they prepare students for college.

Students attending this school have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement courses and exams and complete their final two years of high school comprising grades 11 and 12, while earning a two-year associate of arts degree from Miami Dade College, according to the SAS website.

This high school is part of a collaborative effort between the county’s public schools and Miami Dade College.

Five other public institutions in Miami-Dade County managed to stand out among the top 10 in the Sunshine State.

Top 10 Best Public Schools in Florida

School for Advanced Studies (Miami-Dade County Public Schools) Pine View School (Sarasota County Schools) Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School (Miami-Dade County Public Schools) Westshore Junior/Senior High School (Brevard Public Schools) Marine Academy of Science and Technology (Miami-Dade County Public Schools) Suncoast Community High School (The School District of Palm Beach County) Edgewood Junior/Senior High School (Brevard Public Schools) Stanton College Preparatory School (Duval County Public Schools) Design and Architecture Senior High (Miami-Dade County Public Schools) Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy (Miami-Dade County Public Schools)

@Lydr05

Source: With information from US News and World Report