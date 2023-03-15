Nayib Bukele could run for re-election in El Salvador

The president of The Savior, Nayib Bukele, analyzes running for the 2024 elections after a survey appeared showing majority support from a large part of the country for him. Originally a political outsider, the president gained popularity for several controversial measures such as the creation of a Salvatorian cryptocurrency and a mega jail to hold gang members.

The president has a positive image.

This study was carried out by the local newspaper La Prensa Gráfica, where they indicated that the president has a 91% approval rating for the work he has done in these three years at the helm of the Caribbean country. According to the journal of The Saviorthe main groups that most support the politician are those who live in the interior of the country, young people and middle-class people.

Despite the positive image, reelection has been unconstitutional since 1841 in the Central American nation, which is why many people agree that he will not stand for election. However, some readings on the constitution of The Savior they would imply that this situation is possible, depending on how the term “immediate period” is taken.

One of his latest policies was the creation of a mega jail for El Salvador’s gang members.

According to the newspaper, 68% of the people interviewed were in favor of re-election of the politician, despite some signs of authoritarianism that failed to erode his public figure. “There are some citizens who are convinced that the constitution does not allow this political movement, but would still vote for it if it were presented,” the newspaper stated. Previously, Bukele indicated that he was in favor of running because “everyone countries developed have re-election”.

views against

Not everyone agrees with this vision, not necessarily because they are against Bukele, but because of the repercussions that this measure may have. “This is where the perverse, twisted, ill-intentioned interpretation has been made, because they have interpreted the immediately preceding period as the current one and it is not so. It is immediately before the one that is going to start after the elections, it is immediately before the future presidential term because the people are going to go vote,” Judge Juan Antonio Durán told the Salvadoran newspaper.

Despite Bukele’s desire, re-election is unconstitutional in El Salvador.

Regarding the 34.9% of citizens who think that this is constitutional, he was very critical, since he indicated that it is all about “the propaganda ministry that the government uses”, in addition to the campaign carried out by the president where “no he cares about spending state money”.