“Necessary step to achieve the climate goals”: The Greens want to bring forward the phase-out of coal in eastern Germany to 2030

According to a report, the Greens want to bring forward the phase-out of coal throughout Germany to 2030.

This is a “necessary step to achieve the climate goals,” quoted the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday edition) from a draft resolution for the parliamentary group retreat of the Greens parliamentary group next week in Weimar.

According to this, the lignite mining areas in East Germany are to be shut down eight years earlier than originally planned.

The 1.5-degree target should continue to be met

The Greens justify their move by saying that Germany is still not on the way to meeting the 1.5 degree target. “Coal, oil and fossil gas have no place in a climate-neutral country,” says the paper, according to SZ.

We want security and prospects for the people in the East German coal regions. Katharina Dröge, leader of the Greens

Lignite in particular is “extremely harmful to the climate,” warns the decision, which is intended to put the project high on the federal government’s agenda.

Accelerated phase-out “ideally” by 2030

The coal commission had originally agreed 2038 as the exit year.

In their coalition agreement, however, the traffic light parties SPD, Greens and FDP agreed to strive for an accelerated phase-out of coal-fired power generation in order to meet climate protection goals. “Ideally” this should be achieved by 2030.

For North Rhine-Westphalia, an agreement between the federal and state governments and the energy company RWE now envisages the end of coal-fired power generation by 2030.

The Green Group calls for a similar approach in the East. “We want security and prospects for the people in the East German coal regions,” said parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge of the “SZ”.

What is needed is a “forward-looking policy that shapes structural change”. (AFP)

