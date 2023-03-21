Netflix will have games on all devices where it is present

A Netflix has sought to invest more in the video games area, offering mobile games directly to its subscribers through the respective application. However, the company doesn’t want to stop there and plans to allow its members to enjoy video games regardless of the device.

“We are still at the beginning of this journey. We believe that cloud gaming will allow us to provide easy access to games from any screen and offer a more accessible gaming experience”said one of those responsible for Netflix’s video games area, Leanne Loombe.

Meanwhile, Netflix announced that it intends to release 40 more games for its streaming service throughout 2023. Furthermore, the company also said that the ‘Monument Valley’ series of games will be available next year.

