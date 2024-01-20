Newly arrived Cuban is surprised by snowfall in New Jersey: “God does not live here”

A Cuban did not miss the cold temperatures and even the snow that greeted him upon his arrival in New Jersey, after arriving in that American city from Miami.

“Guess, guess, just returning from Miami, I arrived here in New Jersey and look at this,” said the Cuban identified as Andro_el_Talento in TikTok while showing the streets completely covered in snow.

“Then people there in Miami telling me how delicious the snow is!” he said in a sarcastic tone while saying that he responded that it was rich.

“This is the only good thing about snow, a cold that is crazy,” he is heard saying while specifying that for Cubans it is worse.

“On top of that, I just arrived, I 220-A,” said the man as he showed his suitcase and walked down one of the city streets.

“God does not live here. The cold was not made by God. “God lives in Miami, Miami is where God lives,” the video ended in a joking way.

Recently A group of Cubans did not hesitate to stand up to the low temperatures in New Jersey around these dates and they made a barbecue in the middle of a snowy day.

“Film there, come here, family. Here we are making a barbecuetaking advantage of the good weather, the heat, the sun…”, one of them joked in a video published on TikTok.