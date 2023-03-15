Nvidia RTX 4070 may arrive in April with price close to the RTX 4070 Ti

New leaks suggest that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, the company’s long-awaited advanced mid-range gamer card, would already be about to be presented, having a complete schedule for reviews and availability. However, there is bad news for users who were waiting for the model: apparently, the brand would charge even more for the rookie GPU than expected, to the point of making customized versions priced almost close to that of the most powerful RTX 4070 You.

O site VideoCardz had access to a document with the dates set for the RTX 4070 launch process. which should extend to just before the announcement. The presentation would then take place on April 12, with sales starting the next day, on April 13.

The issue that most calls attention and causes strangeness in these data is that the reviews embargo was divided into two parts: the models that will be sold at the suggested price (MSRP) will have the reviews published on the 12th, while the more expensive boards, normally the customized variants, the tests will only be released on the 13th. Now, the reason may have been clarified: the big price jump that Nvidia must apply in the next generation.

leaker sources Tomdo canal Moore’s Law is Deadsuggest that Nvidia would be planning to set the suggested price at US$ 749.99 (~R$ 3,980), while custom GPUs from partner manufacturers could reach US$ 799.99 (~R$ 4,250) — values ​​at least US $250 higher than the $499 (~R$2,650) charged for the RTX 3070 at launch, which would make the novelty no less than 50% more expensive than its predecessor, and just $50 cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti .

With that in mind, Tom clarifies some important points: first, nothing prevents Nvidia from changing its mind until the solution’s debut date, reducing the price by at least 10%. The informant explains that the RTX 4070 Ti itself would have gone through a similar situation, when in December rumors pointed out that its suggested value would be maintained at what the giant intended to charge for the canceled RTX 4080 of 12 GB.

In addition, the company could try to justify these numbers with the high manufacturing costs, especially given TSMC’s rather expensive 4N lithography, the presence of the same system and memory capacity as the Ti variant, as well as the possible performance level of the 4070 , whose estimates of Tom point to only 10% to 15% less performance compared to the more powerful sister.

In any case, it is undeniable that the value is much saltier than expected, considering that the 70 series used to be the most balanced option in price and performance. As the leaker points out, some models from the previous generation, such as the Radeon RX 6950 XT, may be more interesting and even more powerful options than the RTX 4070.

It remains to be seen whether the information is confirmed.

Source: WCCFTech, VideoCardz