Official visit of the president of Ecuador in New York

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, is in New York City to meet in Queens with members of that country’s community who reside in the Big Apple.

The consulate of the South American country is in charge of organizing the meeting that takes place at Queens Borough Hall, headquarters of the county president Donovan Richards.

According to reports, the president will hold meetings and maintain an official agenda in the United States, then head to Canada, and finally return to his country on March 6.

Novoa’s visit occurs in a context where days ago, congressmen Adriano Espaillat and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with other co-sponsors, presented the Temporary Protected Status Law for Ecuador.

The law seeks to grant this benefit to more than 300,000 Ecuadorians in the United States, due to the gang-related violence experienced in that country.

Since his inauguration last November, the Ecuadorian president has carried out several international trips, including to Spain, for the International Tourism Fair; and Argentina, for the inauguration of President Javier Milei.

