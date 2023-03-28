One of Marvel’s most anticipated series is set to premiere

Tudo indicates that in 2023 a total of three Marvel series will be released on Disney+, with one of them being the long-awaited ‘Secret Invasion’, which will adapt the story of the comic book of the same name.

Officially, it is not yet known when this Marvel series will be released but, according to the ComicBookMovie websitethe premiere is scheduled for June 21, 2023.

It is not known to what extent this information corresponds to reality but, taking into account that rumors circulated of a possible postponement to next year, we will have to wait a little longer for official confirmation.

