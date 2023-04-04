Oneplus launches new mid-range smartphone

It feels like OnePlus’ naming of new mobiles only gets longer and more complicated over the years. Today’s newcomer to the product range has the full name Oneplus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – try saying it ten times in quick succession! As the Nord supplement suggests, this is not a premium model, but a lower-mid-range phone at a reduced price. SEK 4,000 is the Swedish target price.

Big test: Best smartphone under SEK 6,000

A large battery of 5,000 mAh is one of the main attractions, which paired with support for 67W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging means that you will hardly suffer from a battery crisis in precarious situations. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and in terms of screen we find a full HD panel of 6.72 inches with an image update of 120 Hz. Not at all a matter of course in this price range, which cannot be said for the 3.5-millimeter socket that enables wired connection of headphones.

Another thing that stands out about the Oneplus Nord CE 3 Lite is that it is the manufacturer’s first mobile with 108 megapixels in the main sensor. What this means for image quality will be interesting to see in this price range.

Oneplus Nord CE 3 Lite costs SEK 4,000 and can be bought today in gray or lime green. In terms of memory, 8 + 128 gigabytes apply as the only configuration.

In parallel with the new phone, the true wireless headphones Oneplus Nord Buds 2 will also be released for SEK 800. These promise particularly heavy bass and “instinctive” active noise reduction as well as extra clear voice quality during calls.