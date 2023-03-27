Plan D: they reboot the presidential election

With all the instruments of the State, from the Government of the Republic, in a relentless offensive, they try to annul the “untrustworthy” autonomous organizations, counterweights for the Presidency of the “revolution of consciences”.

With Plan B for the electoral reform, a legal confusion of such magnitude has been created that it strips the electoral process of certainty. The other contingency plan is Plan C to control the INE.

They all become Plan D, which “by mandate of the people” goes beyond rebooting the elections, rather it seems to be the triumph of the regime’s authoritarian drives, seeking to definitively break the republican balance between Powers.

Undesirable partners in the real Mexico

Recently, a person, with his savings and the compensation received for years of work, invested in a restaurant in a middle-class neighborhood. Shortly after inaugurating, he received a visit from three characters with an improper proposal.

They demanded 20,000 pesos a month to “protect” him. The owner did the math for him and closed the restaurant. Thus there are thousands of people forced to “protection”, which in prosperous businesses is transformed into the requirement to make “protectors” partners.

That is the real Mexico, the real Mexico that is not in the security statistics of the National Palace, the real Mexico that is increasingly overwhelmed by the growing presence of criminal gangs in productive sectors of the Republic.

Does Economy win the arm wrestling with the US?

There are versions from government sources that assure that the head of the Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, has managed to build a negotiating scenario that could avoid USMCA consultations and eventual sanctions for obstacles to transgenic corn.

They affirm that the declaration of Katherine Tai, the commercial representative of the United States that the consultations would not be eternal, reflects the discreet negotiations in which Mexico wields the favorable ruling in the dispute over the rules of origin of the automotive industry.

In any case, the disagreement that keeps so many awake could end in an impasse and the Government of the Republic prolong the settlement of the dispute over transgenic corn, as the Saxons say, “till hell freezes over”, until hell freezes over.

SWIRLING NOTES

It seems that the entire Judiciary is entrenched to defend itself from the angry offensive of the ruling party. We’ll see… By the way, this week the challenge to the so-called “militarization” of security presented by some opposition legislators could be discussed in plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice. Too bad it is too late for the Government of the Republic to reflect on the National Guard what could have been… They have already revived the case of the Pemex pensioners who, when subjected to hemodialysis, injected them with contaminated medication that caused deaths and disability in many… By the way, it is stated that the administration of Petróleos Mexicanos will reorganize its finances through the umpteenth delay in payments to suppliers… Very active, the former tsar of the Nation’s servers Gabriel García Hernández, as operator of the Head of Government of CDMEX Claudia Sheinbaum and candidate for mayor in Cuauhtémoc… Good warning from Alberto Camus for electoral times: “Man’s attention span is limited and must be constantly spurred on by provocation”…