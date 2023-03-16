Port of Marseille: passengers to Algeria blocked by strikers

Thursday March 16, in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), passengers leaving for Algeria have been stranded for two days. Trade unionists are indeed carrying out an operation “dead ports” in order to oppose the pension reform.

Thursday, March 16, in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), passengers for Algeria saw their crossing by boat disrupted by the strike. For two days, they have been living and sleeping in their car. Several dozen people who feel abandoned. “At my age, I live outside. They gave us absolutely nothing, no information to reassure us”, regrets a woman. The company, Corsica Linea offered them a refund or to cover the hotel up to 80 euros per person. But, some passengers refuse to advance the costs or to move away from their vehicle loaded with luggage.

“A crossing as soon as possible”

“We have families in Algeria, we see them three weeks a year. It’s not possible to turn all that upside down and plan another crossing in a month (minimum). What we’re asking for is is to have a crossing as soon as possible”, requires a man. For the moment, the company does not know if a boat will be able to take them to Algiers in the coming days, because the operation “dead ports”, against the pension reform, continues in Marseille. The strikers prevent any entry or exit of goods. A social movement that could last, even if the reform is adopted.