PPTA welcomes Anita Brikman as new CEO

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) Global Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita Brikman as President and Executive Secretary of the Association. Anita will officially take up her post on April 17, 2023.

Anita comes to PPTA with a wealth of communications and public affairs experience across a range of healthcare settings. Immediately prior to her arrival at the PPTA, she simultaneously served as senior vice president of communications and public affairs at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) and executive director of the CHPA Educational Foundation (CHPAEF). In both roles, Anita acted as national spokesperson, representing both CHPA and CHPAEF across all press and promotional channels.

Anita also has extensive media experience, having spent almost 20 years as a news anchor and medical reporter for WUSA9 TV (CBS) in Washington, DC and WPVI TV (ABC) in Philadelphia.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Giles Platford, Chairman of the Global Executive Board, said, “It is my pleasure to welcome Anita to the PPTA at a time when our industry sector faces both profound challenges and significant opportunities. It is vital that PPTA has the best leadership to ensure, to ensure we contribute to a policy that maintains and promotes a high level of donor health and improves patient access to life-saving plasma protein therapies. The global board is confident in Anita’s leadership role.”

Anita Brikman said, “The PPTA’s mission – to help rare disease patients through life-saving and life-enhancing therapies – is vital. I am honored to have been elected President of the Association. The patients served by the PPTA, the member companies and the dedicated PPTA staff are inspirational. I look forward to working with all stakeholders and industry stakeholders.”

