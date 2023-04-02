Prefab pioneer Franz Huf celebrates his 96th birthday

HUF HAUS GmbH & Co. KG

Hartenfels (ots)

Honorary citizen and recipient of the Federal Cross of Merit and the Rhineland-Palatinate Economic Medal Franz Huf, born on April 2, 1927, is celebrating his 96th birthday on Sunday. The jubilee laid the foundation for the success story of the modern half-timbered houses from HUF HAUS and shaped the prefabricated house industry in many ways.

Today, the family business, which is now in its fourth generation, builds turnkey Architect Houses throughout Europe.

For five decades, Franz Huf managed the traditional Westerwald company HUF HAUS, which has developed from a carpentry shop with a sawmill to the hidden champion for modern half-timbered houses. Always at his side: his wife Marianne. Together the couple has nine children, 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

“In 1959 I was lucky enough to be an entrepreneur and happened to hear a lecture about prefabricated houses. And I plucked up the courage and thought: Franz, you can do that too,” reports the jubilee. Just one year later, Franz Huf built the first prefabricated house in the Cologne branch of Kaufhof AG, a 75 square meter flat roof building with wooden cladding.

After the great success of department stores he decided to set up his own sales structure and start his own house program. 1972 saw the birth of the legendary “FACHWERKHAUS 2000”, whose prophetic name turned the more traditional forms of housing and living of the time upside down. Developed by architect Manfred Adams, the timeless architectural language still serves as a guideline for new house designs – even if the technologies have developed rapidly.

Franz Huf always liked being an entrepreneur. Even today he is still a regular guest in Hartenfels – together with the HUF pensioner choir or in his function as chairman of the HUF pensioner family.

