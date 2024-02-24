President of the Russian Supreme Court, appointed in the Soviet era, dies

MIAMI.- The president of Supreme Court of Russia Vyacheslav Lebedev, who held the position since 1989, died at the age of 80, as reported by the institution itself, which will be provisionally headed by the current ‘number two’.

The court has not clarified the reasons for death, but official Russian agencies point out that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The death of Vyacheslav Lebedev leaves an unprecedented vacuum in Russia’s judicial leadership, repeatedly criticized for its support of the Kremlin’s policies.

Days ago, exactly on February 6, Lebedev had met with the ruler of Russia Vladimir Putinand they maintained a dialogue that was replicated in the page official of the Kremlin.

The late magistrate was in fact considered a faithful ally of Vladimir Putin, and the opposition accused him of bowing to the service of political power.

Official note from the Supreme Court of Russia

It is with deep regret that we inform you that Vyacheslav Lebedev, President of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, passed away on February 23, 2024.

Chief Justice Lebedev was born in Moscow on August 14, 43. In 1968 he graduated from the Law Faculty of Moscow State University.

On December 13, 1970, he was elected people’s judge of a district people’s court in Moscow. In 1984 he was appointed vice-president of the Moscow City Court and presided over it since 1986.

In July 1989, Vyacheslav Lebedev was elected president of the Supreme Court of Russia. He made an immense contribution to the strengthening and development of the national judicial system, to the establishment of the constitutional and legislative foundations of an independent judiciary and to the formation of the organs of the judiciary.

Vyacheslav Lebedev paid special attention to ensuring the uniformity of judicial practice, making criminal legislation more humane, and justice more open, accessible and socially oriented.

Chief Justice Lebedev was always distinguished by his statist thinking and a sense of greater responsibility for his life’s cause – justice itself. He was a fair, thoughtful, insightful and tactful person, a truly unique personality combining strong character and sensitivity, insistence on high standards and compassion, wisdom and insight.

His friends and colleagues will always remember Chief Justice Lebedev as an outstanding statesman.

The judges and staff of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation express their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the Chief Justice.

Source: EUROPA PRESS / Russian Supreme Court