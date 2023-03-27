(Preview) Diablo IV has the potential to be GOTY Contender

Diablo IV went through two testing periods during the month of March, namely Early Access and Open Beta. Here at Oficina da Net, we had the opportunity to participate in the game’s two weekends and check out a little of what awaits us in Blizzard’s big launch.

Among recent controversies and stumbles, Blizzard has extremely promising material in its hands. With what we saw here, it is very easy to believe that Diablo IV has great potential to reach the end of the year as a GOTY Contender, that is, one of the competitors in the category of best game of 2023.

While the mistakes of Diablo 3 seem to be behind us, Diablo IV emerges as the return of the franchise to the place it never should have left. Diablo could once again be a reference in the action RPG genre, and more traditional fans will certainly be able to find fun here.

lilith is here

Extremely crafted, Diablo IV’s plot seems to dive headlong into something more sinister and frightening. Addressing the issue of fanaticism, with people dominated mentally by the great threat, Blizzard’s title manages to offer horrors whether with the presence of demons or with the uncontrolled violence caused by part of humanity, which fell to its knees.

The plot is interesting and captivating

In an increasingly inhospitable scenario, Lilith, the daughter of Mesfito, also known as the Mother of the Sanctuary, emerges to be the main villain of the title. Imposing, frightening and striking, Lilith shows off in her introduction due to excellent writing in a scene that she shows a lot without needing so much time.

With Lilith, Diablo IV delivers a villain that should mark the players at the end of the journey, if the high level of dialogues and writing is maintained until the end. The character captivates with a somber grandeur, and following the same tone, the title delivers an adventure with a constant climate of tension in the lands of Sanctuary.

A complete RPG

For older fans of the genre, Diablo IV should be a real treat precisely because it carries with it great elements and characteristics of a root action RPG. In its general structure or in the functioning of its systems, the new Blizzard game is a complete experience in the genre. For players who like a good customization of skills and the possibility to create their builds with freedom, Diablo IV highlights the way you will assemble your character.



Combat is robust

While at first combat can feel a little shallow and maybe even monotonous, that wears off over time. Just play for a few hours to realize that your character’s evolution results in many other possibilities. Evolving means releasing new skills and more builds, which makes combat also evolve as a whole, proving to be much more robust and varied.

Diablo IV is an RPG in the purest essence of the word, so being successful here depends on how much you know how to use your class and the skills that come with it. Unlike RPGs with turn-based battles, games like Diablo might have new players believing that attacking randomly might be enough, but this is not the case. Blizzard’s new game requires you to really understand what you’re doing. It’s not enough to attack for the sake of attacking, you need to understand your character and know how to better exploit your style of play.

Exploration also features prominently

Whether for the sinister tone of its plot or for the great dark design, Diablo IV makes exploring Sanctuary always immersed in a certain mood of melancholy and tension. This fact gives the game an interesting facet that seems to cooperate a lot with immersion. Furthermore, the world-building appears to have been done with minimal care, with each area and region keeping the player’s interest in exploration.

In addition to the main missions, it is possible to carry out secondary missions, encounter events and carry out other activities that almost always prove to be fun and bring good rewards. There is a real sense that exploration is worthwhile.

Could be GOTY Contender

Diablo IV has a high possibility of being GOTY Contender. Logically, it’s still early to nail the game as a competitor for the game of the year award, after all, the impressions of a beta are not always confirmed in the final game, however, what we’ve seen so far is quite promising.



a promising material

Blizzard’s new game seems to be a complete RPG, with many successes that will serve to differentiate it from other titles in the genre. Diablo IV may arrive on the market to take a top position.

With the franchise going through problems in its last releases after Diablo 3 had a weak reception and Diablo Immortal (Mobile) arrived with a lot of criticism from players, Diablo IV appears as a possible return of one of the biggest names in the industry. Blizzard has very strong material on its hands, and it just takes some intelligence to make the end result extremely positive.

When will Diablo IV be released?

Diablo IV will be released on June 6, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. If you want to know everything about Blizzard’s release, including mechanics, requirements, pricing, and more, click this link.