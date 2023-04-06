Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona and qualified for the Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid today became a finalist in the Copa del Rey after beating Barcelona 4-0 at the Camp Nou for the second leg of the Spanish tournament.

Barcelona, ​​who had won the first leg 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu, started the match better and had two chances at the feet of Pole Robert Lewandowski, but they were averted by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaud Courtois.

However, Real Madrid matched their actions and went up 1-0 at half-time with a great play that featured Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. After a formidable wall, the Brazilian defined with suspense and opened the scoring.

At the start of the second half, the Croatian Luka Modric put together a good play from the right sector and served the ball to Benzema who defined it first, nailing it to the far post defended by the German Marc Ter Stegen.

A few minutes later, the Ivorian Franck Kessie kicked Vinicius inside the area and the judge, who was nearby, charged a penalty. The Frenchman Benzema took charge of the execution and smoothly stretched the advantage of “Merengue”,

At 35 minutes, Vinicius made a formidable stack and served it to his attacking colleague, Benzema, who coldly defined before the departure of Ter Testegen and put the final 4-0.

In search of the title, Real Madrid will face Osasuna on May 6 at the La Cartuja stadium, in the city of Seville.