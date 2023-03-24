Redmi Watch 3 wins new markets with AMOLED screen and 12-day battery life

After presenting the Redmi Watch 3 at the end of last year, Xiaomi has just launched the watch on the European market. The product is packed with advanced health and wellness features, water resistance and more.

Its construction features a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, with a rectangular structure and rounded edges. The bezel is made with a high-gloss metallic finish, and NCVM technology promises a more sophisticated hand feel.

In addition, the Redmi Watch 3 has several customization options, which include two bracelets in special editions. The watch’s operating system offers over 200 different and customized faces.

Redmi Watch 3 has support for 121 sports activities

Focusing on athletes and other people who often do physical activities, Redmi Watch 3 supports monitoring 121 sports activities. Of these, six can be automatically recognized by the watch.

There are even sensors that collect data on heart rate and blood oxygen levels at any time. He is also able to identify sleep characteristics, among other functions of the type.

As the Redmi Watch 3 has built-in GPS, it is possible to view and create routes without the need for constant pairing with a mobile device. The resource can be especially useful in running and walking, for example.

With a pressure resistance of 5 ATM, the watch can be submerged in water at depths of up to 50 meters. In practice, this means that activities such as swimming should not cause headaches.

According to the information revealed by Xiaomi, the Redmi Watch 3 has a battery capable of offering 12 days of autonomy. Furthermore, it has a built-in HD speaker and noise canceling microphone for Bluetooth voice calls.

price and availability

The Redmi Watch 3 arrived on the European market with two color options: black and beige. Its official price is €129 (about R$734 in direct conversion), but it will be available for €99 euros (~R$563) until March 29th.

