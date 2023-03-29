REPLAY – What are IPCC reports for? The franceinfo Talk debate

On Monday March 20, the IPCC unveiled its latest report: what are the new important points highlighted by the researchers and above all what are these scientific syntheses used for? Cis the subject of Talk franceinfo. Every evening, from 6 p.m., Manon Mella and her guests debate with Internet users on the franceinfo Twitch channel.

The IPCC, the intergovernmental panel on climate change, published its summary on March 20, 2023. This is the summary of eight years of work in which scientists call for an international leap to limit global warming at 1.5°C. Qualified as a “survival guide for humanity” by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres: what does this IPCC summary contain for our governments?

Manon Mella receives Rodolphe Meyer aka the awakener on Youtube, engineer and doctor in environmental sciences as well asAlexandre-Reza Kokabijournalist for Reporterre.

A breathless model?

Written by more than 90 scientists, the IPCC synthesis condenses research and advances in climatology to alert international bodies to the risks of unprecedented global warming. These scientists also emphasize that it is already well underway.

At the origin of global warming, the IPCC summary highlights the impact of human activities. Combustion of fossil fuels, deforestation: greenhouse gas emissions linked to human activity, particularly in countries where the level of income is high.

