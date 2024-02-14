Robbery suspect arrested for assaulting two police officers

From police precinct 110, the robbery suspect was transferred to Queens Criminal Court, where the charges against him will be read.

This is Darwin Andrés Gómez-Izquiel, an immigrant who recently arrived in the city and who allegedly participated in the beating of two police officers in Times Square last month.

At the request of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Gómez-Izquiel was reportedly released without bail.

This Tuesday, around 5:30 in the afternoon, four people entered Macy’s Center Mall where they stole several items of clothing before leaving the establishment.

A security employee confronted them and a struggle broke out in which one of the suspects punched him in the face.

Three of the four people, recorded by security cameras, managed to escape by fleeing along Queens Boulevard, with clothes valued at about $600.

Gómez Izquiel is already detained, and for that event that occurred in Queens he faces charges of robbery and petty theft.

Regarding his previous arrest, the uniformed officer confirmed to us that he was accused of participating in the beating of two police officers on January 27 in Tinmes Square.

The charges against him were assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstruction of government administration and disorderly conduct.

In this regard, some residents and workers of the sector think:

“How sad to say because an immigrant also arrived, but he should have more control with the people who enter, and more than that, have a tough hand with all that crime that exists,” says Beatriz Granda, a resident of the area.

“Crime, of course, is never supported, but they are people who need it, and we have to find the reason why they are doing these crimes,” adds Edalyn Reyes.

“Control has been completely lost, and I believe that the authorities must take action on this, because it is happening a lot, everywhere we are unsafe. They are robbing us and attacking us all the time,” says Maylin Gómez.

Now the police are looking for a woman and two men as the three remaining suspects.