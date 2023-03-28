Rumor: Ryan Coogler wants to reboot the X-Files

After making success with the Black Panther and Creed films, director Ryan Coogler has now set his sights on a piece of the 90’s most sacred of TV culture. I am of course talking about Arkiv-X, a series that Coogler in an interview with On the Coast hinted that he wants to remake for a modern audience.

“We’re so steeped in conspiracies now. The X-Files dealt with a central conspiracy, but now the world is so full of conspiracies that I think it would be a different show. Actually, I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”

The series cleaned house on TV during the years 1993-2022 with two additional seasons in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Mulder and Scully became household names and anyone old enough during that period remembers what a huge phenomenon the series was.

